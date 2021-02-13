G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Trading Down 5.2%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.89. Approximately 1,819,824 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,363,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $265,720.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 72,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

