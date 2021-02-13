FY2021 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Boosted by Analyst

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 782,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,076 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 614,476 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

