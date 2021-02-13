FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Issued By KeyCorp

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.37 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.