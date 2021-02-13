FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Issued By DA Davidson

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Carter Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

CARE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 381.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

