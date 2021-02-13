FY2020 EPS Estimates for Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Decreased by Analyst

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telecom Italia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

TIIAY stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

