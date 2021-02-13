FY2020 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities researchers at G.Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($2.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.10). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

PRTK opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $356.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $129,165.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $33,457.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,257.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $77,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

