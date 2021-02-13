FY2020 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reduced by Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Wedbush reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($2.42) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.01). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of BJRI opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

