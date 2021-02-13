Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares dropped 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $147.57. Approximately 13,541,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,907,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.34.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.68 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Futu by 178.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Futu by 208.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 551,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 761,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 180.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

