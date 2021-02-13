Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 14th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FUSE stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 18,213,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62. Fusion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Fusion Acquisition by 89.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 189,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

