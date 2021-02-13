Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches Market Cap of $7.43 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00283863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00093660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00090319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088509 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.49 or 0.99322378 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062333 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

Fuse Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

