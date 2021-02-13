Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.32

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $647.32 and traded as high as $855.56. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) shares last traded at $840.00, with a volume of 9,158 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 758.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 647.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £271.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.