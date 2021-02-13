FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) Head to Head Contrast

Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Juhl Energy and FTI Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A FTI Consulting 0 0 2 0 3.00

FTI Consulting has a consensus price target of $171.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.58%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Juhl Energy has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Juhl Energy and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting 7.56% 13.27% 7.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Juhl Energy and FTI Consulting’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting $2.35 billion 1.61 $216.73 million $5.80 18.36

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Juhl Energy.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Juhl Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juhl Energy

Juhl Energy, Inc. operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company. The company services various aspects of wind project development, including development and ownership of wind farms, general consultation on wind projects, construction management of wind farm projects, and system operations and maintenance for completed wind farms. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership, and Energy and Field Services. The Renewable Energy Development segment provides development and construction, as well as related products and services for the wind, solar, and cogeneration energy sectors. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field Services segment offers business-to-business engineering consulting, asset management, and turbine maintenance services. Juhl Energy, Inc. has 24 community wind farms totaling approximately 260 MW of wind power in the Midwest region of the United States; and projects in various stages of development totaling approximately 445 MW of wind power generating capacity. The company was formerly known as Juhl Wind, Inc. and changed its name to Juhl Energy, Inc. in January 2013. Juhl Energy, Inc. is based in Pipestone, Minnesota.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions. Its Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; international arbitration; and economic impact analysis, market modeling, and securities litigation and risk management services and other litigation services. The company's Technology segment offers e-discovery and data compliance management, managed document review, digital forensics, information governance, privacy and security, and contract intelligence services, as well as Radiance Visual Analytics software. Its Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, crisis communications, corporate reputation, digital and, capital markets communications, transaction communications, and digital, analytics, and insights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

