Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 892 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 892 ($11.65).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRES shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 1,020.50 ($13.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,098.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,190.92.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.