Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 597,337 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 490,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

