Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $985,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

PEBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.72 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $605.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.