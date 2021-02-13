Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Vishay Precision Group worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $467.39 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

