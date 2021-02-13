Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 18.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.09 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $828.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

