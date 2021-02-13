Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 504 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,245,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,315,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 293,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 849.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 279,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 250,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $53.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

