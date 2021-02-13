Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after buying an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after buying an additional 131,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.17.

