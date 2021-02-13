Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $56.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.