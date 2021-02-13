Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

FWRD stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. 219,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

