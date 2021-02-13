Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $466-476 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.64 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.21 EPS.

Shares of FORR stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 42,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.95 million, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $972,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,900 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $337,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,031.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,771 shares of company stock worth $805,923. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

