Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,116 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UUUU. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at $130,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $172,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

