Foresight Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,452 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after acquiring an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 842,003 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,174,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 410,429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

