Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $498,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $486.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.22 and a 200-day moving average of $388.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $487.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

