Foresight Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $816.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $804.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,933 shares of company stock valued at $111,362,433. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

