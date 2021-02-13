Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,179 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 276.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,185,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

