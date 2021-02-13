Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.40. 6,795,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 15,335,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $654.98 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSX. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

