Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $6.09. Fluidigm shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 108,885 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $411.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

