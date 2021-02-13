Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGZY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of FLGZY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.