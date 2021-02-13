Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Down 81.4% in January

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the January 14th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,874,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flower One stock remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,148,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Flower One has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

Flower One Company Profile

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

