Flit Token (FLT) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Flit Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flit Token has a total market cap of $2,648.89 and $3,916.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.24 or 0.00450575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,186.51 or 1.00175831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00078495 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.