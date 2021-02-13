FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 14th total of 89,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 507,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FPAY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.51. 73,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,803. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

