FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 14th total of 89,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 507,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FPAY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.51. 73,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,803. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.
Featured Story: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.