FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Up 0%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.30 and last traded at $76.29. Approximately 55,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 29,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,282,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.