Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives $19.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research firms recently commented on FLXN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106. 17.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 691,089 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

FLXN stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $576.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.