First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.21

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.21 and last traded at $123.21, with a volume of 6587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 78.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

