First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 111.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,481,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,674. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

