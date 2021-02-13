First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the January 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FAAR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. 332,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,174. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5,459.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter.

