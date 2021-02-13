First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.06 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $25,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $84.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

