First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 162,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Vodafone Group worth $26,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $107,090,000 after buying an additional 275,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after buying an additional 2,669,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,502,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 351,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 538,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

