First Trust Advisors LP Buys 32,250 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $58.94 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.