First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Shares of EMN opened at $109.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

