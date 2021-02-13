First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,043,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,572,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $31.91 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,885,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,302,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,483,049.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock valued at $121,858,668 over the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

