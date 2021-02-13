First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 150,933 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 150,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $61.02 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

