First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. First Solar posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of FSLR opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Solar by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

