First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
First National has increased its dividend by 214.3% over the last three years.
Shares of FXNC opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. First National has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About First National
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
