First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First National has increased its dividend by 214.3% over the last three years.

Get First National alerts:

Shares of FXNC opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. First National has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.