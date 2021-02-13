First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,287,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 44.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 224,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $41.71 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

