First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price upped by Barclays from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:FAF opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

