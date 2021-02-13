First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.