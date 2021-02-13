Filecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $41.76 or 0.00088872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 72% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00283952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00097316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00089256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.63 or 0.98737260 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00193141 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 51,125,386 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecoin

Filecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

